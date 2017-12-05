Classified Ads

by

3 ACRES ON HIGHWAY 9N (toward Pontotoc), 1/2 mile past intersection on the right. Call 662-927-0339. -Dec27-ga

________________________

GREAT Starter Home. 3BR, 1BA, LR, Den, Kitchen, Laundry Room, Storage Room, and Spacious Back Yard. Located inside the City Limits of Calhoun City at 105 Aycock Avenue. $40,000 firm. Contact Jamaal or Alisha Jackson 628-3618. Leave message, and we’ll return your call. Serious inquiries only. 17tnc-aj

NEXT AUCTIONS AT 6:30 PM, December 1 and 15. We now have storage buildings and cabins on display for sale or rent on Front St., Coffeeville. Rent for 3 years, and it is paid for! Go to www.circleiauction.com for more info, or call 662-417-1256. 22,29,6,13c

________________________

SAVE $100s, POSSIBLY over $1,000 on name brand mattresses at The Mattress Outlet, Hwy 8, Vardaman. Open every Saturday, 9-4. Tommy Scarbrough. For weekday sales, 901-489-4318 or 662-983-0085. 21tnc

________________________

Used appliances washers, dryers, ranges for sale at Brasher’s Home Furnishings, ph. 983-2368.

FIREWOOD FOR SALE. John Tucker, 800-6046 or 983-0772.

6,13,20p

2015 HARLEY DAVIDSON Road Glide for sale. 1,900 miles. $16,500. Call 983-8339.

22tnc-ch

1 BR HOUSE in Paris area. Appliances furnished. $500 rent, $500 deposit and utilities. No pets. Call 662-417-0200. 6c-kc

________________________

HOUSE FOR RENT or SALE– 2 BR 1 B on Countiss St. Quiet neighborhood, close to Bruce downtown. $425 month + deposit. Contact Clint via email: cscflystraight@yahoo.com

-Dec6

________________________

C&H RENTALS– Storage Units for rent. 8 x 48 ft. $100 month, Calhoun City. Call 662-414-1850. 23tnc

_______________________

MINI-SYSTEMS of Bruce. Short or long term rental storage units. Climate Control Available! Various sizes—5x10, 10x10, 10x15, 10x20. Brasher’s Home Furnishings, ph. 983-2368.

HARRIS HEATING & COOLING Heating & Cooling. Ph. 662-983-8446 or 662-413-4140.

-Nov-p

________________________

HILL’S HEATING & COOLING. David Hill, Sales & Service. Call 662-983-5882. -Dec 31p

________________________

LYNN INMAN COOLING & HEATING. Service and sales. Free estimates! Call 662-983-2894.

________________________

METAL ROOFING & HOME RE

PAIR. Kenny Neal, 983-9184.

20tnc

________________________

FLOORING, TILE SHOWERS & Construction Needs. Call Justin Ferguson, 662-983-8973. tnc

________________________

BIG ED’S JANITORIAL SERVICE LLC. Carpet cleaning, cleaning offices, waxing floors, pressure washing. Reliable, dependable, affordable. Ed Parker, 662-567-8309. 29tnc

________________________

DOZER AND TRACKHOE WORK. Dirt moving, 40 years experience. Call 662-473-6658.

BLOUNT PROPERTY– All land owned by Bobbie Blount and A.D. is posted against trespassing of any kind. Violators will be prosecuted. 13tnc-adb

________________________

POSTED– Land in Calhoun and Pontotoc counties belonging to Mitzi Aron, Joe Aron or Jim Jim Aron is posted against hunting, fishing or trespassing of any kind without written permission of the landowners. -dec31p

________________________

POSTED–The Gullick Place land of Rabon Gullick, Nellie Davis, Lillie Newsome and Sara Quillen is posted against hunting, fishing or trespassing of any kind.